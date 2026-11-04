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👔 Rochester, MN: Multiple Management Roles Up to $125K+
Rochester’s building and restoration scene is busy right now, and a lot of the action needs strong managers. If you’ve led projects or crews before, these openings are worth a look.
Project Manager I – Construction
- Employer: Gilbane Building
- Location: Rochester, MN (on job site daily)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support senior leaders or run smaller construction projects while working for a Top-10 ENR contractor. Good fit if you have a degree in Engineering or Construction Management and 4–7 years’ experience, and want strong training and growth through Gilbane University.
Construction Project Manager
- Employer: WissenPro
- Location: Rochester, MN (on-site / on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 per year
Lead commercial construction projects from planning through completion with a general contractor or commercial firm. You’ll handle scheduling, budgeting, subcontractors, procurement, logistics, and safety, with strong benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.
Restoration Project Manager
- Employer: Servpro of Rochester
- Location: Rochester, MN (in person, field + office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $125,000 per year
Oversee restoration projects and crews from first call to final sign-off, focusing on customer satisfaction, estimates, scheduling, and team management. Great if you have 3+ years operations experience, some leadership background, and don’t mind field work, occasional heavy lifting, and some evenings/weekends.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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