Rochester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and dental offices adding staff. If you’ve got patient-care skills and like a friendly, local feel, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Together Women’s Health – Women First Rochester Hills

Together Women’s Health – Women First Rochester Hills Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Timing: Training starts mid-December, new office opens in January

This role schedules office-based procedures and surgeries, coordinates pre-op testing, and keeps patients informed on times, instructions, and billing details. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like being the hub between patients, providers, and the surgery schedule. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plan with match, PTO, and disability coverage.

Employer: Smile Doctors – TDR Orthodontics

Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

You’ll help place and remove orthodontic appliances, take notes, handle lab work, and support remote monitoring while keeping patients comfortable and informed. Great for someone who enjoys hands-on clinical work, building rapport with patients, and working in a busy ortho office. Perks include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short/long-term disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and discounts on braces/aligners.

Employer: Paint Creek Family Dentistry

Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Part-time (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am–5pm )

(Tuesdays & Thursdays, ) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you want work–life balance and a stable private practice. You’ll provide hygiene care, patient education, x-rays, impressions, and intraoral scans in a general and cosmetic setting. Benefits include PTO, 401(k) with match, retirement plan, flexible schedule, scrub allowance, CE allowance, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—local offices often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.