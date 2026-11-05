🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Rochester, MI

Rochester’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both entry-level and lead roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

This role is all about friendly customer service, running the register, stocking shelves, and helping in departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like a mix of tasks, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Lead the crew on your shift, handle opening/closing, solve customer issues, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Great step up if you have retail experience, want leadership duties, and like a flexible schedule with full benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Similar to Shift Supervisor but with more focus on planning and store execution—merchandising, promotions, and coaching the team. Good match if you enjoy organizing, problem-solving, and leading while still staying close to customers, with access to CVS’s comprehensive benefits.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Rochester, MI

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right sports gear, keep displays looking sharp, and promote store programs like loyalty and seasonal deals. Ideal if you love sports or fitness, want seasonal hours, and enjoy a fun, team-focused store vibe.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your name is in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.