🍽️ Several Food Service Jobs in Rochester, MI With Daytime Hours

Rochester’s food service scene has some nice daytime roles right now—great if you want steady hours without late nights.

Here are a few solid options hiring locally:

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12 / Rochester Community Schools

Chartwells School Dining Services K12 / Location: Rochester, MI

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time , school-year schedule, 6:00 am – 1:30 pm , days vary

, school-year schedule, , days vary Experience: Prior culinary experience required

Prior culinary experience required Why it’s appealing: Daytime hours, no evenings or weekends, and your schedule follows the school district calendar. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, FSAs, and more.

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12 / Rochester Community Schools

Chartwells School Dining Services K12 / Location: Rochester, MI

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Part-time , 9:00 am – 1:00 pm or 9:00 am – 2:00 pm , days vary

, , days vary Experience: No experience required , training provided

, training provided Why it’s appealing: Great entry role with no nights or weekends and a schedule that follows the school calendar. You’ll help prep, serve, and clean up while getting access to a benefits package even as a part-time associate.

Employer: Heartfelt Impressions Learning Center

Location: Rochester, MI

Pay: Around $18.00/hour (depends on experience and ServSafe certification)

(depends on experience and certification) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

, Why it’s appealing: You’ll be the lead cook in a cozy, home-style center, planning and preparing two meals and two snacks a day for kids and staff. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, childcare discount, paid professional development, and free meals.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Location: Rochester, MI

Pay: $20/hour

Type: Listed as Internship (check posting for details)

Listed as (check posting for details) Why it’s appealing: Hands-on cooking role where you help lead the kitchen when the Chef is out. Offers flexible scheduling, health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and access to up to 50% of earned pay daily.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.