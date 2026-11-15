Looking for a new feline friend in Rochester, IN? These sweet cats at Fulton County Animal Center are already fixed, vetted, and hoping for a cozy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center — (574) 223-7387

About Dexter:

Dexter is a friendly young kitty with “so much potential.” He was transferred from an overcrowded shelter, so he’s getting a fresh start in Rochester. He gets along with other cats and kids, and can live with dogs as long as there are slow, proper introductions.

He is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccines, and on monthly prevention, so he’s ready to go home.

👉 Meet Dexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center — (574) 223-7387

About Dash:

Dash is another friendly young kitty who came from the same overcrowded shelter. Like Dexter, he does well with other cats and kids, and can live with dogs if you take time with careful introductions.

He is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccines, and on monthly prevention, so he’s all set for his new family.

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center — (574) 223-7387

About Chatty:

Chatty lives up to his name — he’s a talkative, social guy with a lot on his mind. He’s described as loving and very sweet. He came to the shelter after his previous family could no longer care for him.

Chatty is good with kids, other cats, and respectful dogs. He does have a sensitive stomach and does best on Sensitive Skin & Stomach dry cat food; wet food tends to upset his tummy.

He is neutered and microchipped (and likely current on vet care per shelter listing).

👉 Meet Chatty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center — (574) 223-7387

About Glenda:

Glenda is an adult Domestic Shorthair girl waiting at Fulton County Animal Center. Her listing doesn’t share many details, so calling the shelter is the best way to learn about her personality, health, and what kind of home she’d do best in.

👉 Meet Glenda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Rochester, Indiana, please consider visiting Fulton County Animal Center or giving them a call at (574) 223-7387 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.