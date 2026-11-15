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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rochester, IN
Looking for a fun, loyal friend to join your family? These adoptable dogs in Rochester, IN are waiting at Fulton County Animal Center for a fresh start and a loving home.
BART
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Weight: About 14 lbs and still growing
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center
- Phone: (574) 223-7387
About Bart:
Bart is a young, sweet boy with a “blank slate” personality. His past is a bit of a mystery, but he’s ready for a brand-new chapter. He came in as a stray, believed to have been left behind with his sister when their owners could no longer care for them.
At this young age, Bart is currently doing well with other dogs, cats, and children. As he grows, he’ll need continued socialization and positive experiences with new people, animals, and places.
👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HANK
- Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center
- Phone: (574) 223-7387
Health & care:
Hank is neutered, microchipped, heartworm & Lyme negative, current on vaccines, and on monthly prevention. He’s ready to go home as soon as he finds his match.
To meet Hank, the shelter asks that you submit an adoption application first:
- Application link: https://www.fultoncoanimalcenter.org/application-to-adopt-a-dog
Staff will review applications during open hours; please allow 24–36 hours for a response. If approved, they’ll contact you to set up a visit.
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LISA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Dachshund mix
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Weight: About 16 lbs and still growing
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center
- Phone: (574) 223-7387
About Lisa:
Lisa is Bart’s sister and is also described as a young, sweet girl with a blank slate. She came in as a stray and is believed to have been left behind with her brother when their owners could no longer care for them.
Right now, Lisa is doing well with other dogs, cats, and children. Like any puppy, she’ll benefit from ongoing training, socialization, and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Lisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Rochester, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Fulton County Animal Center or calling (574) 223-7387 to learn more about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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