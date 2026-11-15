Looking for a fun, loyal friend to join your family? These adoptable dogs in Rochester, IN are waiting at Fulton County Animal Center for a fresh start and a loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Weight: About 14 lbs and still growing

About 14 lbs and still growing Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center

Phone: (574) 223-7387

About Bart:

Bart is a young, sweet boy with a “blank slate” personality. His past is a bit of a mystery, but he’s ready for a brand-new chapter. He came in as a stray, believed to have been left behind with his sister when their owners could no longer care for them.

At this young age, Bart is currently doing well with other dogs, cats, and children. As he grows, he’ll need continued socialization and positive experiences with new people, animals, and places.

👉 Meet Bart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Bulldog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center

Phone: (574) 223-7387

Health & care:

Hank is neutered, microchipped, heartworm & Lyme negative, current on vaccines, and on monthly prevention. He’s ready to go home as soon as he finds his match.

To meet Hank, the shelter asks that you submit an adoption application first:

Application link: https://www.fultoncoanimalcenter.org/application-to-adopt-a-dog

Staff will review applications during open hours; please allow 24–36 hours for a response. If approved, they’ll contact you to set up a visit.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Dachshund mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Dachshund mix Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Weight: About 16 lbs and still growing

About 16 lbs and still growing Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Fulton County Animal Center

Phone: (574) 223-7387

About Lisa:

Lisa is Bart’s sister and is also described as a young, sweet girl with a blank slate. She came in as a stray and is believed to have been left behind with her brother when their owners could no longer care for them.

Right now, Lisa is doing well with other dogs, cats, and children. Like any puppy, she’ll benefit from ongoing training, socialization, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Lisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Rochester, IN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Fulton County Animal Center or calling (574) 223-7387 to learn more about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.