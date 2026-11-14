Rochester Hills is busy with automation, robotics, and design work right now. If you’re handy with CAD, controls, or robots, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports installing and debugging robots and robotic systems at customer sites across North America. Good fit if you have hands-on mechanical/electrical skills, can troubleshoot hardware and software, and don’t mind travel.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design control panels and electrical systems for robotic paint and sealer applications and support quoting. Ideal if you know AutoCAD, industrial controls, and electrical codes, and want to work on advanced automation projects.

Employer: Brixmor

Location: Rochester Hills, MI (hybrid schedule)

Rochester Hills, MI (hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on site plans, redevelopment concepts, and legal exhibits for commercial real estate projects nationwide. Great for someone with strong AutoCAD skills and experience in architectural or land development design who wants a mix of independent work and team projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.