Rochester Hills is busy with advanced manufacturing and automation work, and a couple of solid engineering roles are open right now. If you’re into robots or tooling, these are worth a look.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design and launch sealant and adhesive application processes using FANUC robots, vision systems, and offline simulations. This role is very hands-on with customers, includes heavy travel (up to ~80%), and comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and generous vacation).

Employer: Molex

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the design of high-speed progressive stamping dies that support new product launches and ongoing production. You’ll own tooling projects from concept to implementation, work closely with product and manufacturing teams, and tap into a full benefits package focused on health, retirement, and paid time off.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—local engineering shops often keep strong candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.