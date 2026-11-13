Rochester Hills retail is busy right now—national chains and grocery stores are hiring and offering solid pay, training, and room to move up.

Here are several customer service & retail roles worth a look:

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.05–$35.00/hour

Help run the front end, lead and coach team members, and support store operations from cash management to merchandising. Good fit if you have 18+ months retail and 6+ months supervisor experience and want leadership growth plus Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Keep the produce area stocked, clean, and looking great while helping shoppers with fresh fruits and veggies. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, store discount, and a good entry point if you like a fast-paced, active job.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000–$72,000/year

Step into a leadership track where you co-run the store, coach the team, and help drive sales and customer service. Designed for people with supervisory or degree experience who want to grow into a full Store Manager role.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.16–$48.56/hour

Intensive training role that prepares you to take over your own Walgreens store, across both front end and pharmacy. Best for experienced retail leaders ready for full P&L and people management responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby and clear details on pay and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.