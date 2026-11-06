🔧 Rochester Hills Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rochester Hills has steady demand for people who like to clean, fix, and keep spaces looking sharp. Here are several local roles hiring now in building and grounds work.

Employer: Oakland Fresh Spaces 365

Oakland Fresh Spaces 365 Location: Based in Rochester Hills, MI ; work across Oakland County

Based in ; work across Oakland County Type: Full-time or Part-time, Contract (1099)

Full-time or Part-time, Pay: $20–$22 per hour + $0.50/mile mileage, crew bonuses

You’ll do standard, deep, move-in/move-out, and Airbnb cleans in nearby suburbs. Flexible daytime schedule, paid training, and couples/teams of two can apply together—great if you want steady year-round work with control over your hours.

Employer: Casa Pasha

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00 per hour

Keep restrooms and shared areas clean, stocked, and welcoming while using floor buffers and cleaning equipment. This is a good fit if you already have janitorial or custodial experience and like a clear, steady routine with a strong hourly rate.

Employer: American House Stone

Location: Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Type: Not listed (in-person housekeeping role)

Not listed (in-person housekeeping role) Pay: $13.73–$15.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll handle daily cleaning like dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and room checks to keep the facility neat and safe. Solid option if you want steady work with benefits and have an eye for detail.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.