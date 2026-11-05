📣 Rochester Hills Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rochester Hills has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from local community outreach to high-earning field sales and automotive accounts. Here are a few strong options if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Tutor Doctor North County San Diego

Tutor Doctor North County San Diego Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help grow a tutoring brand in the community by representing them at local events and outreach spots. The role is focused on in-person marketing and relationship building; full details are in the linked job post and attached info sheet.

Employer: Response Flood & Fire (Peak Alliance partner brand)

Response Flood & Fire (Peak Alliance partner brand) Location: Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $60,000 – $200,000 per year (base salary + uncapped commission; high-performer potential, not guaranteed)

(base salary + uncapped commission; high-performer potential, not guaranteed) Benefits: Cell phone reimbursement, expense account, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid time off, paid training, relocation assistance

Field-based closing role in the restoration industry—company provides qualified property-damage leads, you meet customers on-site and close the work. Great fit if you’ve sold roofing, solar, home improvement, pest control, or other in-home services and want higher upside with no cold-calling focus.

Employer: Hire Road, Inc. (recruiting for an automotive manufacturer)

(recruiting for an automotive manufacturer) Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sales role focused on automotive OEMs and large Tier 1 suppliers, managing projects end-to-end and hunting for new business. You’ll travel up to 25%, work closely with engineering and production teams, and need 3+ years selling to OEMs plus strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.