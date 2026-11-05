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🏭 Rochester Hills Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Tech Openings
Rochester Hills is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, especially for people who like precision tools, machines, and night-shift pay.
Below are several solid roles where your shop skills can really pay off.
Tool Room Maintenance Technician I (3rd Shift)
- Employer: CER Group NA
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Pay: ~$25.00/hour (based on experience)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am) after 1st-shift training
Maintain and repair plastic injection molds so production keeps running smoothly. Good fit if you have 5+ years in a tool room, can run grinders, lathes, EDM, and handle tight tolerances while keeping downtime low.
Assembly Technician
- Employer: PREFIX CORPORATION
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Type: Full-time
Work on custom and upfitted vehicles using hand and power tools, reading blueprints, and aligning parts. Great for someone with 1+ year of vehicle assembly experience who likes detailed, hands-on build work.
Equipment Reliability Technician (Manufacturing)
- Employer: CER Group NA
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Pay: ~$25.00+/hour (based on experience)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am) after 1st-shift training
Focus on preventive maintenance and troubleshooting to keep manufacturing equipment running. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of electrical troubleshooting, can handle machine and building maintenance, and like working from a CMMS.
CNC Programmer / Machinist
- Employer: Maple Mold Technologies
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Pay: From $26.00/hour, ~40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Senior-level role programming, setting up, and running CNC machining centers for precision injection mold components. Best for someone with 5+ years CNC experience, tight-tolerance work (±.001"), and interest in custom mold work with solid benefits.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.