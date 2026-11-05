🏭 Rochester Hills Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Tech Openings

Rochester Hills is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, especially for people who like precision tools, machines, and night-shift pay.

Below are several solid roles where your shop skills can really pay off.

Employer: CER Group NA

CER Group NA Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Pay: ~$25.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Contract-to-hire, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am) after 1st-shift training

Maintain and repair plastic injection molds so production keeps running smoothly. Good fit if you have 5+ years in a tool room, can run grinders, lathes, EDM, and handle tight tolerances while keeping downtime low.

Employer: PREFIX CORPORATION

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Type: Full-time

Work on custom and upfitted vehicles using hand and power tools, reading blueprints, and aligning parts. Great for someone with 1+ year of vehicle assembly experience who likes detailed, hands-on build work.

Employer: CER Group NA

CER Group NA Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Pay: ~$25.00+/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Contract-to-hire, 3rd shift (11:00 pm–7:00 am) after 1st-shift training

Focus on preventive maintenance and troubleshooting to keep manufacturing equipment running. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of electrical troubleshooting, can handle machine and building maintenance, and like working from a CMMS.

Employer: Maple Mold Technologies

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Pay: From $26.00/hour , ~40 hours/week

, ~40 hours/week Type: Full-time, on-site

Senior-level role programming, setting up, and running CNC machining centers for precision injection mold components. Best for someone with 5+ years CNC experience, tight-tolerance work (±.001"), and interest in custom mold work with solid benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.