🏥 Rochester Hills Healthcare: Multiple Roles From MA to RN

Rochester Hills is busy in healthcare hiring right now—especially in nursing, therapy, and clinic support. If you’re looking to grow your medical career close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NexCare WellBridge Senior Living

Location: Rochester Hills, MI (WellBridge of Rochester Hills)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20–$23/hr + $3.40/hr Hero Pay

Award-winning skilled nursing center with 12-hour shifts, days or midnights, and strong benefits (PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401k match, tuition help, loan repayment). Great fit if you’re a Michigan-certified CNA who likes building close relationships with residents.

Employer: NexCare WellBridge Senior Living

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $38.40–$42.40/hr (includes $3.40/hr Hero Pay)

Skilled nursing role with 12-hour night shifts (7p–7a), every other weekend, and exposure to ortho, cardiac, respiratory, oncology, palliative, and more. Strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and RN loan repayment—ideal if you want acute-style experience in a post-acute setting.

Employer: The WellBridge Group

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $32.40–$36.40/hr (includes Hero Pay)

12-hour shifts with nights available, plus strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and loan repayment. You’ll provide hands-on skilled care and help lead CNA teams—good match for a Michigan LPN who wants both bedside care and leadership.

Employer: NexCare WellBridge Senior Living

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $38.40–$42.40/hr (includes $3.40/hr Hero Pay)

Similar RN opening at the same facility with focus on complex treatments (IV therapy, tube feedings, dialysis, wound care). Strong for RNs who like autonomy, mentoring CNAs, and a stable long-term care environment.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Retail pharmacy tech role with weekly pay, team member discount, and flexible scheduling. You’ll fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, and help customers—good entry or next step if you have retail or community pharmacy experience.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based MA role in rheumatology with day-one benefits and growth paths. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give meds and tests, and support care coordination—great if you’re MA/EMT/Paramedic trained and want specialty experience.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Rochester Hills, MI (with weekly travel to Southfield/Macomb)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work with one of Michigan’s largest medical groups, splitting time between clinics. You’ll handle rooming, vitals, histories, and provider support. Good for MAs or LPN/EMT/paramedic-trained folks who like variety and a big-system career ladder.

Employer: MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy

Location: Rochester Hills, MI (plus nearby clinics)

Type: Part-time, Contingent

Pay: Range discussed after applying

Clinic-based pediatric PT with no driving between homes, small caseloads, and a multidisciplinary team (OT, ABA, feeding). Flexible, as-needed weekday hours—nice if you’re a licensed Michigan PT wanting extra hours or a pediatric-focused side role.

Employer: MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy

Location: Rochester Hills, MI (plus nearby clinics)

Type: Contingent

Pay: Range discussed after applying

Support pediatric PT plans in a playful, clinic setting with a multidisciplinary team. As-needed coverage with a Michigan PTA license required—good if you want flexible hours and experience helping kids build strength and coordination.

Employer: Trinity Health (IHA Medical Group)

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead front-office operations in an endocrinology practice, including supervising staff, handling complex scheduling/insurance issues, and training MAs (MA credential required if you train MA staff). Great step up if you have 3–5 years in a medical office and want leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for nearby locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.