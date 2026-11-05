👔 Rochester Hills Management Roles with Multiple $60K–$150K+ Paths

Rochester Hills has some solid leadership roles open right now, from industrial project work to hands-on local businesses. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gates Corporation

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000, bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end projects for data center pump products, from new product development to strategic customer programs. This role works across engineering, operations, supply chain, and finance, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 3 weeks vacation + 11 holidays + 8 sick days, and 401(k) with up to 6% company contribution).

Note: Same role is also listed on Indeed; details match, so it’s included here once.

Employer: WhiteWater Express Car Wash

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 base + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Run the full operation of a busy car wash: lead a team of 8–12, drive sales and memberships, manage scheduling, and keep the site safe and clean. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with company match, and clear paths to move up in a fast-growing company.

Employer: Quality Tile, Inc.

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Salary: $31,000 – $100,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Split your time between office and field work while you learn every part of a 40+ year local tile business, with a structured path to take over and own the company (no up-front capital; assumable financing). You’ll handle estimates, materials, crew schedules, and client relationships directly with the owner.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.