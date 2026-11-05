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👔 Rochester Hills Management Roles with Multiple $60K–$150K+ Paths
Rochester Hills has some solid leadership roles open right now, from industrial project work to hands-on local businesses. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.
Project Manager, Data Center Pumps
Employer: Gates Corporation
Location: Rochester Hills, MI
Salary: $120,000 – $150,000, bonus eligible
Type: Full-time
Lead end-to-end projects for data center pump products, from new product development to strategic customer programs. This role works across engineering, operations, supply chain, and finance, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 3 weeks vacation + 11 holidays + 8 sick days, and 401(k) with up to 6% company contribution).
Note: Same role is also listed on Indeed; details match, so it’s included here once.
General Manager – Car Wash Location
Employer: WhiteWater Express Car Wash
Location: Rochester Hills, MI
Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 base + bonus potential
Type: Full-time
Run the full operation of a busy car wash: lead a team of 8–12, drive sales and memberships, manage scheduling, and keep the site safe and clean. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with company match, and clear paths to move up in a fast-growing company.
Supervisor / Assistant Manager – Tile Company (Path to Ownership)
Employer: Quality Tile, Inc.
Location: Rochester Hills, MI
Salary: $31,000 – $100,000 per year
Type: Full-time, in-person
Split your time between office and field work while you learn every part of a 40+ year local tile business, with a structured path to take over and own the company (no up-front capital; assumable financing). You’ll handle estimates, materials, crew schedules, and client relationships directly with the owner.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around strong candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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