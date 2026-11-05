🛒 Rochester Hills Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time & Part-Time Roles

Rochester Hills retail is busy right now—stores are hiring at all levels, from entry‑level cashiers to managers. If you like helping people and being on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fashion boutique, support opening/closing, and train new hires while giving one‑on‑one service. Comes with competitive pay, merchandise discount, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes commission incentive)

Lead a department at a major department store, coach associates, and drive sales and merchandising. Offers commission, strong benefits, 401(k), discount, and a promote‑from‑within culture.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 01/04/2027

Be part of the store management team, handling overall store operations, staffing, inventory, and customer service. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated to close 01/04/2027

Step into a key leadership role running the store when managers are away—supervise crew, handle customer issues, and support merchandising and displays. Comes with full benefits similar to other CVS full‑time roles.

Employer: The Salvation Army North & Central Illinois Division

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.73 – $21.00/hour

Help run a busy thrift store while supporting a community mission—open/close the store, handle deposits, lead staff, and keep the floor looking great. Includes benefits, employee discount, and paid training.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 2753 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Type: Part-time (listed as part time in description)

(listed as part time in description) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on store role where you run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active and want access to benefits options, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $13.73 – $15.73/hour

Great entry‑level role where you greet customers, run the register, restock, and keep the store tidy while supporting local programs. Offers paid training, employee discount, and a mission‑driven, team‑oriented environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Rochester Hills retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.