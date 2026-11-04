🎓 Several Adjunct Teaching Roles in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills has some nice options right now if you want to teach part‑time in higher ed, especially if you like small classes and faith-based campuses.

Below are several adjunct roles at Rochester University you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Rochester University

Rochester University Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Category: Clinical Psychology, Graduate Program

Clinical Psychology, Graduate Program Employment type: Adjunct (course-by-course)

Teach in the Clinical Psychology MA program within Nursing and Allied Health. Good fit if you hold a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and want to blend graduate-level teaching with a Christian, mission-focused approach to training future clinicians.

Employer: Rochester University

Rochester University Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Department: Science and Mathematics

Science and Mathematics Employment type: Part-time adjunct (semester-by-semester contracts)

Teach in-person biology courses in a small department that values stewardship and care for the environment. You’ll need at least a master’s in a relevant field (or 18+ grad credits in biology); prior teaching is preferred, and there’s room for ongoing, recurring assignments if it’s a good match.

Employer: Rochester University

Rochester University Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Department: Theatre & Music

Theatre & Music Employment type: Adjunct (Spring 2027 semester)

Teach theatre and music courses and music direct the mainstage Spring 2027 musical on campus or at partner sites. Best for someone with a master’s in Musical Theatre or related field who enjoys hands-on production work, evening/weekend rehearsals, and mentoring student performers.

If any of these feel close to your background, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon so you’re in the pool when classes are assigned.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.