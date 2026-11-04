🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles in Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially around automation, robotics, and creative product design. If you’re hands-on and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Insight Global (for a top industrial automation & robotics client)

Insight Global (for a top industrial automation & robotics client) Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Rockwell-based PLC systems from software design through startup and onsite debugging. Good fit if you have 3+ years of PLC/PC programming, strong Rockwell controls skills, and enjoy troubleshooting complex electrical and pneumatic systems.

Employer: PREFIX CORPORATION

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Design and develop one-off, prototype products (including amusement industry projects) from concept to production. Great if you like hands-on work, CAD (SolidWorks preferred), and working closely with the shop floor to turn ideas into real parts.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an electrical R&D team working on robot controllers and paint hardware. Ideal for someone with 8+ years of experience, strong background in electrical systems, robotics/automation/PLCs, and a track record managing projects, budgets, and engineers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.