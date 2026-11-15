Rochelle Park is busy in healthcare right now, with options for both local clinicians and travelers. Here are a few solid picks hiring today.

Employer: Chamomile Counseling LLC

Chamomile Counseling LLC Location: Rochelle Park, NJ (Hybrid: office + telehealth)

Type: Part-time, Per Diem, W-2

Pay: $45.00 – $65.00 per hour

Work with children, teens, adults, couples, and families in a flexible outpatient setting. Great fit if you hold an NJ license (LCSW, LSW, LPC, LAC, LMFT, MFT) and want fee-for-service work with flexible schedule, referrals provided, and admin/billing support; Korean-English skills are a big plus.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Rochelle Park, NJ

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: About $1,972 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Acute care RRT role with direct patient care across different clinical areas. Good for RTs with 1+ years recent acute experience, BLS, ACLS, NBRC, and who want weekly pay, day-1 benefits, 401k, CE, and wellness programs.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Rochelle Park, NJ

Type: Full-time Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts (NOC)

Pay: $1,674 – $1,854 per week

Join a long term acute care facility providing full-scope respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Best for RRTs with 1–2 years acute experience, BLS (AHA), ACLS, PALS, and who want day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401k, CEUs, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—healthcare hiring moves fast, and options change week to week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.