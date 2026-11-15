undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Rochelle Park NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Rochelle Park is busy in healthcare right now, with options for both local clinicians and travelers. Here are a few solid picks hiring today.
Per Diem Outpatient Clinician (Korean-Speaking Preferred)
- Employer: Chamomile Counseling LLC
- Location: Rochelle Park, NJ (Hybrid: office + telehealth)
- Type: Part-time, Per Diem, W-2
- Pay: $45.00 – $65.00 per hour
Work with children, teens, adults, couples, and families in a flexible outpatient setting. Great fit if you hold an NJ license (LCSW, LSW, LPC, LAC, LMFT, MFT) and want fee-for-service work with flexible schedule, referrals provided, and admin/billing support; Korean-English skills are a big plus.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,972/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Rochelle Park, NJ
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: About $1,972 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
Acute care RRT role with direct patient care across different clinical areas. Good for RTs with 1+ years recent acute experience, BLS, ACLS, NBRC, and who want weekly pay, day-1 benefits, 401k, CE, and wellness programs.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Long Term Acute Care – up to $1,854/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Rochelle Park, NJ
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts (NOC)
- Pay: $1,674 – $1,854 per week
Join a long term acute care facility providing full-scope respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Best for RRTs with 1–2 years acute experience, BLS (AHA), ACLS, PALS, and who want day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401k, CEUs, and referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—healthcare hiring moves fast, and options change week to week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.