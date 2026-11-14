Healthcare hiring is steady in Rochelle Park, with a nice mix of clinical and patient-support roles. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Invictus Pharmacy

Invictus Pharmacy Location: Rochelle Park, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55–$65 per hour

Lead daily operations for a growing retail and specialty pharmacy, from verifying prescriptions to counseling patients and managing clinical programs. Good fit if you have a NJ pharmacist license, several years of community experience, and want a hands-on leadership role with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedule.

Employer: Invictus Pharmacy

Invictus Pharmacy Location: Rochelle Park, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28 per hour

Help patients get their meds by handling prior authorizations, insurance issues, and financial assistance programs. Great for someone with 1+ year pharmacy and prior auth experience, strong attention to detail, and interest in a steady office-style role with benefits and a flexible schedule.

Employer: ABA360

ABA360 Location: Based in Clifton, NJ , serving clients in the area (in-home/community)

Based in , serving clients in the area (in-home/community) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30–5:30 PM

Pay: $17–$25 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with Autism in their homes, using ABA therapy to build skills and support positive behavior. No ABA experience needed—paid training, same-day pay access, and a set afternoon schedule make this ideal for students or anyone wanting meaningful, part-time work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.