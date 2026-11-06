📅 Veterans Day Luncheon at Seale Junior High

📅 Veterans Day luncheon at Seale Jr. High

Seale Junior High is hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Location: Seale Junior High School

401 E Ave G, Robstown, TX 78380, USA

If you’re connected to Seale Jr. High or want to honor veterans with the school community, you’re welcome to join during the lunch hour. For any questions about who can attend or how to participate, reach out directly to Seale Junior High School.