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Robinson
⚠️ City offices closed Nov 11, trash pickup unchanged
8 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day, trash runs as usual
City of Robinson offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
If you need to handle any in-person city business (like permits, payments, or records), plan to go before or after November 11.
Solid Waste service will run as normal, so put your trash and other solid waste out on your regular schedule. There are no changes to pickup for the holiday.
More Info: City Office Closure • Robinson, TX
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