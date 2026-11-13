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Home for the Holidays festival at Civic Center
The Home for the Holidays Festival will take place at the Robinson Civic Center on Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6 with family activities all weekend. On December 4, events run 5 PM–8 PM, including a vendor market, ice skating, train rides, a life-size snow globe, Santa at Kringle Korner from 6 PM–8 PM, and a giant Grinch slide. On December 5, there will be a vendor market 9 AM–2 PM, Donuts with Santa 9 AM–11 AM, ice skating and train rides 10 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM, a life-size snow globe 9 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM, a Golf Cart Parade at 6 PM, and the giant Grinch slide 10 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM. On December 6, a vendor market, ice skating, train rides, and life-size snow globe run 12 PM–3 PM, with Santa at Kringle Korner from 1 PM–3 PM.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Robinson
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