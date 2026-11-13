The Home for the Holidays Festival will take place at the Robinson Civic Center on Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6 with family activities all weekend. On December 4, events run 5 PM–8 PM, including a vendor market, ice skating, train rides, a life-size snow globe, Santa at Kringle Korner from 6 PM–8 PM, and a giant Grinch slide. On December 5, there will be a vendor market 9 AM–2 PM, Donuts with Santa 9 AM–11 AM, ice skating and train rides 10 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM, a life-size snow globe 9 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM, a Golf Cart Parade at 6 PM, and the giant Grinch slide 10 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–8 PM. On December 6, a vendor market, ice skating, train rides, and life-size snow globe run 12 PM–3 PM, with Santa at Kringle Korner from 1 PM–3 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Robinson