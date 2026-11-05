🛒 Robinson, IL Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings

Robinson’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time options for folks who like people and don’t mind being on their feet. Here are a few flexible roles with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Mach 1 Stores

Mach 1 Stores Location: Robinson, IL

Robinson, IL Type: Part-time , 2nd shift (afternoon/evening)

, 2nd shift (afternoon/evening) Pay: $15.00/hour , with raises every 3 months up to $16.00/hour , weekly pay

, with raises every 3 months up to , Perks: Holiday double pay, fuel discounts, vacation time (even for part-timers), 401(k), free car washes, discounted fountain drinks and coffee, on-the-job training

Good fit if you like a busy gas station/convenience store vibe, talking with regulars, and want a flexible schedule with clear raises and solid perks.

Employer: Mach 1 Stores

Mach 1 Stores Location: Robinson, IL

Robinson, IL Type: Part-time , AM, PM, or overnight shifts

, AM, PM, or overnight shifts Pay: $15.00/hour with $0.25 raises every quarter in year one , weekly pay , extra pay for late-night shifts, holiday double pay

with , , extra pay for late-night shifts, Perks: Vacation time for part-timers, 401(k), fuel discounts, discounted drinks and car washes, side-by-side training with the manager

Nice if you want to pick from different shifts, earn more for nights and holidays, and get trained even if you’re new to convenience store work.

Employer: Maxamillion's

Location: Robinson, IL

Robinson, IL Type: Part-time , 12–20 hours/week

, Pay: $15.00/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, paid time off

Flexible schedule, What you’ll do: Greet guests, keep gaming areas tidy, handle cash and transactions, use basic computer tools, and follow gaming rules and regulations. Day and night shifts both required; reliable transportation needed; Basset License preferred.

Good for someone who likes a quieter, more focused customer service role with steady pay and doesn’t mind learning gaming rules and systems.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.