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🛒 Robinson, IL Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings
Robinson’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time options for folks who like people and don’t mind being on their feet. Here are a few flexible roles with steady hours and clear pay.
2nd Shift Customer Service Cashier
- Employer: Mach 1 Stores
- Location: Robinson, IL
- Type: Part-time, 2nd shift (afternoon/evening)
- Pay: $15.00/hour, with raises every 3 months up to $16.00/hour, weekly pay
- Perks: Holiday double pay, fuel discounts, vacation time (even for part-timers), 401(k), free car washes, discounted fountain drinks and coffee, on-the-job training
Good fit if you like a busy gas station/convenience store vibe, talking with regulars, and want a flexible schedule with clear raises and solid perks.
Customer Service Cashier
- Employer: Mach 1 Stores
- Location: Robinson, IL
- Type: Part-time, AM, PM, or overnight shifts
- Pay: $15.00/hour with $0.25 raises every quarter in year one, weekly pay, extra pay for late-night shifts, holiday double pay
- Perks: Vacation time for part-timers, 401(k), fuel discounts, discounted drinks and car washes, side-by-side training with the manager
Nice if you want to pick from different shifts, earn more for nights and holidays, and get trained even if you’re new to convenience store work.
Gaming Attendant
- Employer: Maxamillion's
- Location: Robinson, IL
- Type: Part-time, 12–20 hours/week
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule, paid time off
- What you’ll do: Greet guests, keep gaming areas tidy, handle cash and transactions, use basic computer tools, and follow gaming rules and regulations. Day and night shifts both required; reliable transportation needed; Basset License preferred.
Good for someone who likes a quieter, more focused customer service role with steady pay and doesn’t mind learning gaming rules and systems.
If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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