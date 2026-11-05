⚠️ $1.8bn Big Rooter solar project financed in Robertson County

⚠️ $1.8bn solar power project financed in Robertson County

Panamint Capital has secured a $1.8bn Green Loan to build Big Rooter Power, a 1.2GWdc solar project at the Calvert Mine and Twin Oaks Power Station in Robertson County, Texas, between Dallas and Houston.

The project has two main parts:

Big Rooter West – 491MWdc $769m in initial financing Includes a $240m construction-to-term loan , $68m letter of credit facility , and $461m tax equity bridge loan Construction started in July 2026 Aiming for commercial operation by August 2028

Big Rooter East – 658MWdc Financing of over $1bn expected to close in Q1 2027 Includes a $336m construction-to-term loan , $91m letter of credit facility , and $587m tax equity bridge loan Target commercial operation in August 2029



The project will sit on reclaimed land at the Twin Oaks Complex and combine solar power, energy storage, surface mining, data centres, and high‑voltage transmission. All power is contracted to a single investment‑grade buyer.