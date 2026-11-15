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11/14/26: Clear Skies and 40.3°F, High of 51, Low of 30 Today; Tonight’s Low 34°F, Winds Up to 5.8 mph, No Precipitatio…
By Source Staff,4 days ago
Current conditions in Robertson County as of 7:00 PM show a temperature of 40.3°F with a light breeze from the northeast at 5.8 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 51.1°F and dipped to a low of 29.8°F. The wind during the day peaked at 9.3 mph, maintaining clear conditions throughout. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34°F with similar light winds up to 5.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and clear skies will persist.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 51°F 30°F Mainly clear
Sunday 53°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 38°F Clear sky
Wednesday 61°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast