Current conditions in Robertson County as of 7:00 PM show a temperature of 40.3°F with a light breeze from the northeast at 5.8 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 51.1°F and dipped to a low of 29.8°F. The wind during the day peaked at 9.3 mph, maintaining clear conditions throughout. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34°F with similar light winds up to 5.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation, and clear skies will persist.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 51°F 30°F Mainly clear

Sunday 53°F 28°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 28°F Clear sky

Tuesday 58°F 38°F Clear sky

Wednesday 61°F 41°F Overcast

Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast

Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast