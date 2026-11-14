Currently in Robertson County, the temperature stands at 50.2°F with a light wind from the west at 9 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead, today’s high temperature is expected to reach 50.7°F, while the low tonight will be around 33.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.3 mph during the day and calming to 5.4 mph this evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect for the area at this time. Overall, conditions will remain clear and dry as we move into the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 51°F 30°F Mainly clear

Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 28°F Clear sky

Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 61°F 41°F Overcast

Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast

Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast