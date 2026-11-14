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11/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 50.7°F and Winds Up to 9 mph, Low Tonight at 33.3°F
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Currently in Robertson County, the temperature stands at 50.2°F with a light wind from the west at 9 mph. There is no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.
Looking ahead, today’s high temperature is expected to reach 50.7°F, while the low tonight will be around 33.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.3 mph during the day and calming to 5.4 mph this evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect for the area at this time. Overall, conditions will remain clear and dry as we move into the evening.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 51°F 30°F Mainly clear
Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 61°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast