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The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibit, Roger Miller: Wit, Wisdom, and Wonder, with a special performance by Dwight Yoakam. More Entertainment News

Yoakam performed Miller’s hits “Dang Me” and “Invitation to the Blues,” along with “It Only Hurts Me When I Cry,” a song he co-wrote with Miller.

The new exhibit explores the life and career of the late Country Music Hall of Fame member, known for his songwriting, humor, and hits including “King of the Road.”

Visitors can see clothing, awards, handwritten notes, song manuscripts, instruments, Miller’s motorcycle, and rare footage of his television appearances and performances. The exhibit also features a short film narrated by Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum will host a panel discussion on Saturday, November 7, featuring Miller’s wife, Mary Miller; longtime friend and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson; and Randy Hart, who served as Miller’s musical director and bandleader for eight years.

A Songwriter Session with Miller’s son, Dean Miller, is also scheduled for February 6, 2027, with additional public programs planned throughout the exhibition.

An illustrated exhibit catalog featuring historical photographs and artifacts is also available through the Museum Store. The book includes a foreword by Yoakam.

Roger Miller: Wit, Wisdom, and Wonder is open through March 2028 and is included with museum admission.