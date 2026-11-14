Betty Dale Bowman, a beloved elementary educator, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on November 2, 2026.

Betty Dale Bowman was an only child born to the late John W. Whitmere and Ruth K. Golladay Whitmere on August 7, 1938, in Harrisonburg, VA. Betty grew up in the Shenandoah Valley where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood spending time with cousins, family, and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandparents in the family general store in Dale Enterprise and worshipping at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Hinton, VA.

Betty attended Bridgewater College, graduating with a degree in Home Economics. It was there that she met and later married husband James D. Bowman. Together they had three children and moved to TN where they raised their family. During this time, she continued her education, earning a Master of Education degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Betty enjoyed a full career as an elementary teacher and reading specialist until her retirement in 2001.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Dale Bowman and is survived by her son, James (Jeannie) Bowman, daughter, Susan (Conrad) C’deBaca; grandchildren, John (Sarah) Hill, Jeff Richardson, Simeon C’deBaca, Samuel C’deBaca, David Bowman, Matthew (Sarah) Bowman, Caleb Bowman; great grandchildren, Dawson Hill and Cooper Richardson.

Betty’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she influenced as an educator and the family she loved so dearly. Above all, Betty treasured family time. She could often be found attending sports events, band competitions, and school plays in support of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, book club, traveling with friends, involvement with the Seniors Ministry at First Baptist Church, Clarksville, and spending time with her knitting group (the “Knitwits”). Her love, kindness, and dedication will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her, and she will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. The burial will take place at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, VA on Friday, November 13 at 11:00AM.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

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This obituary was published by Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.