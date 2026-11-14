undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Dash Through Downtown Springfield at the 15th Annual Holiday 5K/10K
By Jennifer Haley,13 days ago
Kick off the holiday season with a Springfield tradition! Join the 15th Annual Holiday 5K/10K, benefiting the Robertson County Family YMCA, on Saturday, November 21st, 2026, in downtown Springfield.
Participate in a certified, chip-timed 5K or 10K, or take part in the Family 1 Mile Run/Walk. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome, and the course is stroller and pet-friendly.
Now in its 15th year with approximately 300 participants, this Thanksgiving-themed race is a community favorite supporting the Robertson County Family YMCA.
Race Start Times:
Family Fun Run/Walk: 8:00 AM
10K: 8:20 AM
5K: 8:30 AM
Registration & Packet Pickup:
Early packet pickup: November 20, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM at the Robertson County Family YMCA.
Race morning packet pickup: November 21, starting at 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM at The Center, 401 N. Main St., Springfield, TN 37172
Swag & Awards:
All participants receive a race t-shirt and finisher medal.
Awards include:
Top 3 Overall (Male & Female)
Top Overall Masters (40+)
Top Overall Grand Masters (50+)
Registration Policy
All registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. The event will be held rain or shine.
The race benefits the Robertson County Family YMCA, supporting programs that strengthen our Springfield community.
More information and registration HERE.