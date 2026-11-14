Kick off the holiday season with a Springfield tradition! Join the 15th Annual Holiday 5K/10K, benefiting the Robertson County Family YMCA, on Saturday, November 21st, 2026, in downtown Springfield.

Participate in a certified, chip-timed 5K or 10K, or take part in the Family 1 Mile Run/Walk. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome, and the course is stroller and pet-friendly.

Now in its 15th year with approximately 300 participants, this Thanksgiving-themed race is a community favorite supporting the Robertson County Family YMCA.

Race Start Times:

Family Fun Run/Walk: 8:00 AM

10K: 8:20 AM

5K: 8:30 AM

Registration & Packet Pickup:

Early packet pickup: November 20, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM at the Robertson County Family YMCA.

Race morning packet pickup: November 21, starting at 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM at The Center, 401 N. Main St., Springfield, TN 37172

Swag & Awards:

All participants receive a race t-shirt and finisher medal.

Awards include:

Top 3 Overall (Male & Female)

Top Overall Masters (40+)

Top Overall Grand Masters (50+)

Registration Policy

All registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. The event will be held rain or shine.

The race benefits the Robertson County Family YMCA, supporting programs that strengthen our Springfield community.

More information and registration HERE.