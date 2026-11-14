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11/14/26: Clear Skies with a High of 50; Low Tonight at 34, Winds Up to 9; No Precipitation Expected
By Source Staff,13 days ago
At 4:50 AM in Robertson County, the current temperature is 31.3°F with a light wind blowing at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.
Today, expect a mostly sunny day with a high of 50.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 0%. As daylight progresses, temperatures will gradually rise, offering a pleasant afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 33.6°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.8 mph, and conditions will continue to be clear with no chance of precipitation overnight.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 50°F 30°F Clear sky
Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 44°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 48°F Overcast