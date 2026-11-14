At 4:50 AM in Robertson County, the current temperature is 31.3°F with a light wind blowing at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the sky remains clear.

Today, expect a mostly sunny day with a high of 50.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 0%. As daylight progresses, temperatures will gradually rise, offering a pleasant afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 33.6°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.8 mph, and conditions will continue to be clear with no chance of precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Saturday 50°F 30°F Clear sky

Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky

Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast

Thursday 66°F 44°F Overcast

Friday 68°F 48°F Overcast