At 7:00 PM in Robertson County, the temperature is currently 43.3°F with a wind speed of 11.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 45.1°F and dipped to a low of 34°F. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to a low of 35.8°F, with similar wind conditions continuing at up to 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

There are no active weather warnings in the area at this time. Conditions will remain overcast through the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 45°F 34°F Overcast

Saturday 49°F 27°F Clear sky

Sunday 53°F 25°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky

Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast

Thursday 63°F 44°F Overcast