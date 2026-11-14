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11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 45 and Low of 34; Current Temp 43, Winds at 11.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonig…
By Source Staff,11 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Robertson County, the temperature is currently 43.3°F with a wind speed of 11.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 45.1°F and dipped to a low of 34°F. Tonight, expect the temperature to drop to a low of 35.8°F, with similar wind conditions continuing at up to 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
There are no active weather warnings in the area at this time. Conditions will remain overcast through the evening.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 34°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 27°F Clear sky
Sunday 53°F 25°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 63°F 44°F Overcast