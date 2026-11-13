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Three people from Middle Tennessee have been charged with illegally voting in federal elections and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on Tennessee voter registration applications.

The charges were announced Oct. 30 by U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, the three individuals allegedly voted in the 2024 election and claimed to be U.S. citizens on voter registration applications that year.

Those charged are:

– Garfield St. Vincent Bruce, 48, a citizen of Jamaica.

– Mariela Elizabeth Avila Ortiz, 33, a citizen of Honduras.

– Allison Melissa Wilkes, 49, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.

Each is accused of voting in an election that included races for president, vice president, the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives.

Boucek said the cases are intended to protect the integrity of federal elections. Homeland Security Investigations Nashville Special Agent in Charge Dennis M. Fetting said the agency will continue working with law enforcement partners to investigate alleged violations of federal election laws.