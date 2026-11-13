At 2:53 PM in Robertson County, the current temperature is 44.8°F with a wind speed of 10.1 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 45°F and a low of 33.3°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 11.1 mph during the day. There is a 3% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. As we move into tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 34°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 6.4 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to persist.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 45°F 33°F Overcast

Saturday 49°F 27°F Clear sky

Sunday 53°F 25°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 36°F Clear sky

Tuesday 58°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast

Thursday 64°F 45°F Overcast