Clarence William Armstrong, age 79 of Goodlettsville, TN passed away Monday, November 9th, 2026 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2026 in the Chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 2619 Hwy 41S, Greenbrier, TN with Rev. L.A. Harris officiating. The family will receive friends 10am until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Clarence was born January 29, 1947 in Murfreesboro TN to the late John L, Armstrong and Lorene Kelton Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Gamble; son, David Armstrong and 3 brothers.

He is survived by daughter and caretaker, Margaret (Micheal) Dufresne of Ridgetop, TN; grandsons, Ryan Dufresne, Kolton Harrell, Johnny McElhiney, Gabe Cruz and many other extended grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; five sisters and 1 brother.

He was a retired construction worker for L&G Construction. Earlier in life he was certified in tree removal service and he also worked for Aladdin Products. Farming and construction were his passion for over 30 years. He was man of the Baptist faith. He was most proud of all his grandsons and their accomplishments whether it was ballgames, catfishing Friday nights, working together, graduations or weddings. He was their biggest supporter!

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbell.com

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This obituary was published by Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier.