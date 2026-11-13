Mun Sun Foster “Tammy”, age 75, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at her home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 o’clock am, Wednesday, November 18th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Jon Justice officiating.

Burial will follow at 1 o’clock pm in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with family serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 9:00AM until the hour of service at 10:00AM.

Mrs. Tammy was born on June 20, 1951, in South Korea to the late Yu Chong Hon & Kim Tae Pun Hon. She was a homemaker who was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and crafting. She loved her grandchildren dearly and was of the Korean faith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her baby son, John Booth.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Hayden Foster; daughter, Nancy McKinley; sister, Myone (Bernard) Fink; grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Sylvis, Patric (Emily) Herring, Hayden Herring, Hunter (Kassidy) Herring, Mia Herring, and Ethan Herring; and 4 great-grandchildren.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Tammy’s memory to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 84, Ashland City, TN 37015

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This obituary was published by Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View.