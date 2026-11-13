Cracker Barrel’s Rockers Across America features four unique rocking chair designs made by two American artists (top left: “The Guardians”; top right: “The Aviator”; bottom left: “Serving Others”; bottom right: “Grandma’s Cookin’”).

Cracker Barrel’s Rockers Across America program turned the restaurant’s front porch rocking chairs into tributes to veterans and military families, and the Nashville-area stop is in Mount Juliet. The program began Nov. 9 in partnership with America250 as part of Military Families Month. It includes original artwork on four custom chairs, an in-store display, a donation to a veterans charity, and a nationwide sweepstakes that runs through Nov. 30. More Eat & Drink News

Mount Juliet Is the Nashville-Area Stop for Rockers Across America

The Rockers Across America collection is on display at the Cracker Barrel at 100 Herschel Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122. It is the Nashville-area location among 10 stores nationwide hosting the roadshow. The chairs went on display Nov. 9 and stay up through Nov. 30. Guests can see the artwork up close and read about the veterans and service members whose stories inspired each chair.

Four Chair Designs Tell Four Stories of Service

Cracker Barrel commissioned two artists to paint the headrests of the chairs. Victoria Barnhill is an Atlanta-based painter known for palette-knife impasto work, and Emma Gilbert is a Birmingham-based muralist and oil painter. Each design is based on a specific veteran or military family story.

The Guardians: Barnhill drew on her husband and other veterans in her life. The design shows oak trees, yellow ribbons and wildflowers around a Cracker Barrel-style home, with the oaks standing for strength and protection and the ribbons for families waiting to welcome service members home.

The Aviator: Barnhill’s design honors Glenn Carr, a 91-year-old Army veteran and longtime Cracker Barrel guest in Braselton, Georgia. It features an eagle and Army aircraft above American landscapes.

Grandma’s Cookin’: Gilbert based this design on her own family history and her cousin’s military service. It centers on home, togetherness and Southern heritage, with patriotic and military details throughout.

Serving Others: This design honors Mike Madden, a former Marine who has spent 16 years as a Cracker Barrel Restaurant District Manager. It reflects both his military service and his career in hospitality.

The Sweepstakes Offers a Chance to Win a Chair

Anyone who wants one of the custom chairs at home can enter the Rockers Across America Sweepstakes online. Entries are open through Nov. 30 at https://www.crackerbarrel.com/rewards/sweepstakes. The same page has details on the roadshow and the sweepstakes terms.

Veterans Day Meals and November Retail Deals

Cracker Barrel continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Nov. 11 by giving veterans and active-duty military a free Sunrise Pancake Special. The retail store also ran 25% off its military collection through Nov. 12. A buy one, get one offer on select Duke Cannon items continues through Nov. 30.

A $100,000 Donation Supports the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation and Cracker Barrel partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation on a $100,000 donation. The money supports the foundation’s custom homebuilding program for severely wounded veterans.