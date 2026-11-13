Taco John’s chili returned to the menu on November 12, 2026, and this time it came with Fritos. The chain brought back John’s Beef Chili for the winter season as the base of three limited-time menu items, each topped or filled with Fritos corn chips. More Eat & Drink News

Three Fritos Chili Items Joined the Taco John’s Menu

The winter lineup included a burrito, a loaded version of the chain’s Potato Olés and a cup of chili.

Fritos Chili & Cheese Burrito: A flour tortilla filled with seasoned 100% North American beef, John’s Beef Chili, Cheddar cheese, diced onions, sour cream and Fritos. It was offered a la carte and as part of a combo.

Fritos Chili & Cheese Olés: Potato Olés topped with John’s Beef Chili, nacho cheese, Cheddar cheese and Fritos.

Fritos Loaded Cup of Chili: John’s Beef Chili topped with Cheddar cheese, sour cream and Fritos.

Any Regular Burrito Could Be Smothered in Chili

Guests also had the option to customize an order. Any regular burrito on the Taco John’s menu could be smothered with chili, Cheddar cheese and Fritos.

Taco John’s Chili Dates Back to the 1970s

Taco John’s first introduced its beef chili in the 1970s, and it became a popular item with customers. The company said fans had been asking for the chili to come back, and the return was timed for the cold-weather season. The Fritos pairing came through a partnership with PepsiCo, which owns the Fritos brand.

The Chili Lineup Was a Limited-Time Winter Offer

The three Fritos chili items were announced as limited-time offerings for the winter season. Taco John’s did not give an end date or list prices in its announcement.

More Seasonal Items and App Deals Were Planned

Taco John’s said seasonal holiday items would also join the menu this winter, with details to come. TJ Rewards members were told to check the Taco John’s app throughout the season for offers.

Where to Find Taco John’s Chili

To find a location or see the menu, visit www.TacoJohns.com or download the Taco John’s app.

Source: Taco John’s