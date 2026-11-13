At 4:50 AM in Robertson County, the temperature is 34.9°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are mainly clear.

Today, residents can expect a high of 45.7°F and a low of 34.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.9 mph. There is a very low chance of precipitation at 1%, and conditions are forecasted to be overcast for the majority of the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 37.8°F, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 10.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and overcast skies are likely to continue.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 46°F 35°F Overcast

Saturday 49°F 30°F Partly cloudy

Sunday 53°F 34°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 36°F Overcast

Tuesday 58°F 38°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 40°F Partly cloudy

Thursday 64°F 45°F Overcast