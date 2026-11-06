11/5/26: Overcast with High of 73 and Low of 48, Current Temp 61, Winds at 5, Precipitation Chance 0%

At 7:00 PM in Robertson County, the current temperature is 61.2°F with a light wind of 5.2 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.6°F while the low was 47.7°F. The wind gusts earlier were up to 8.5 mph, but conditions remained dry throughout the day with a precipitation chance of 0%. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 57.4°F, and winds will continue at around 5.2 mph. Skies will remain overcast with no expected rain.

There are currently no active weather alerts or warnings in the area.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 74°F 48°F Overcast

Friday 57°F 40°F Overcast

Saturday 55°F 36°F Overcast

Sunday 60°F 38°F Overcast

Monday 65°F 41°F Clear sky

Tuesday 66°F 43°F Mainly clear

Wednesday 64°F 46°F Overcast