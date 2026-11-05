Centennial Park’s Croquet Cafe Adds All-Day Breakfast and New Lunch Options

photo from Croquet Cafe

Croquet Cafe, the recently opened nonprofit cafe at Nashville’s Centennial Park, has expanded its menu and is now serving breakfast daily beginning at 7 a.m. More Eat & Drink News

Located in the park’s historic Croquet Clubhouse, the cafe has added breakfast sandwiches, bagels from Benji’s Bagels and pastries from Dozen Bakery. The menu also features coffee and espresso drinks from 8th & Roast, smoothies and an expanded selection of lunch items.

New breakfast offerings include Benji’s bagels served with housemade spreads such as pesto, sundried tomato, smoked pimento cheese and roasted garlic. Breakfast sandwiches include a classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese, a BLT&E with bacon, arugula, tomato and scrambled eggs, and an Italian sandwich featuring capicola, salami and pepperoni. Breakfast is available all day.

The cafe has also expanded its lunch menu with new hot pressed sandwiches, including Beef & Cheddar, Tuscan Turkey and the Italian Stallion. Other additions include tomato soup, a Cobb salad, Chop House salad, Arugula, Apple and Farro salad, and sides such as pesto pasta, potato salad and vegan elote.

“In the two months since we opened the Croquet Cafe, we’ve served more than 20,000 guests,” said John Tumminello, president of Centennial Park Conservancy. “The community has been incredibly supportive, and one thing became clear very quickly — they wanted us to expand our hours to include breakfast.”

Croquet Cafe opened earlier this year as Centennial Park’s first nonprofit cafe and only permanent on-site dining destination. Created by Centennial Park Conservancy in partnership with Metro Parks, the cafe transformed the 1963 Croquet Clubhouse into a gathering space for park visitors.

Proceeds from cafe purchases support Centennial Park’s beautification and revitalization, preservation of the Parthenon and other park improvements.

Located at 2530 Park Plaza on the north side of Centennial Park, Croquet Cafe offers indoor seating, covered outdoor tables and nearby picnic areas. The cafe is within walking distance of the Parthenon and Lake Watauga.

For more information, visit croquetcafe.com.