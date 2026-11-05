From Cattle Rancher to Animal Advocate: Renee King-Sonnen Coming to Harken Hall

photo from Harken Hall

Harken Hall in Madison will host a special evening with Renee King-Sonnen, founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary and author of Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher, on Sunday, November 22. Click for More Events

The event will feature a book discussion and a screening of the director’s cut of the documentary Rowdy Girl, which shares King-Sonnen’s journey from life on a cattle ranch to becoming an advocate for rescued farm animals.

After marrying into a cattle ranching family, King-Sonnen experienced a change in perspective that led her to transform her husband’s cattle ranch into Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a refuge for rescued farm animals.

Guests will have an opportunity to hear more about her story, the sanctuary and her work promoting animal welfare.

The ticket price includes plant-based food and a copy of King-Sonnen’s memoir. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event beginning at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $65 in advance and $70 on the day of the event.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Boulevard in Madison. Complimentary parking is available onsite and in nearby lots.

Tickets are available at harkenhall.com.