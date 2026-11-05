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11/5/26: Clear Skies with a High of 69.6, Winds at 8.6 mph; Tonight’s Low 53.8, Overcast Conditions Expected
By Source Staff,6 days ago
The current weather in Robertson County at 2:53 PM is 69.6°F with a wind speed of 8.6 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 69.6°F while the low was 47.7°F. Winds during the day have been consistent, reaching up to 8.5 mph. As the evening approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.8°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 6.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast throughout the night.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 70°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 57°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 59°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 46°F Overcast