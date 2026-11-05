11/5/26: Clear Skies with a High of 69.6, Winds at 8.6 mph; Tonight’s Low 53.8, Overcast Conditions Expected

The current weather in Robertson County at 2:53 PM is 69.6°F with a wind speed of 8.6 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 69.6°F while the low was 47.7°F. Winds during the day have been consistent, reaching up to 8.5 mph. As the evening approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.8°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 6.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast throughout the night.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 70°F 48°F Overcast

Friday 57°F 40°F Overcast

Saturday 55°F 36°F Overcast

Sunday 59°F 38°F Overcast

Monday 66°F 40°F Overcast

Tuesday 54°F 46°F Overcast

Wednesday 67°F 46°F Overcast