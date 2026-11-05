OBITUARY: Terry Jennette Jr.

Charles “Terry” Jennette, Jr., age 51, of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock pm, Sunday, November 8th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating.

Following the funeral service his remains will be cremated.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 12:00PM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.

Terry was born on December 19, 1974, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late Terry, Sr. & Wanda Jennette. He was previously employed at Trane Company in Clarksville as a machine operator. He was a master bladesmith and a talented self-taught guitar player. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Jennette; sons, Dylan (Greyland) Jennette and Zachary Jennette; sisters, Lisa Moore, Rhonda (Phil) Mitchell, and Teresa (Scott) Poole; aunt, Martha Sullivan; mother-in-law, Juanita Rittenberry; and 1 granddaughter, Scarlett, on the way!

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

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This obituary was published by Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View.