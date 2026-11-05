Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day

Scooter’s Coffee will give veterans and active-duty military members a free medium drink on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The offer is a thank-you for their service and runs all day at more than 930 Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

Any Medium Drink on the Menu Qualifies

The deal covers any beverage on the Scooter’s Coffee menu in a medium size, from regular favorites to the drinks on the new limited-time “Merry Mayhem!” holiday menu. Holiday options include:

Colada Craze Red Bull Infusion

Butterscotch Caramelicious

Santa’s Cookie Latte

How to Redeem the Scooter’s Coffee Veterans Day Deal

A few rules apply to the offer: