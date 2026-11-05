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11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory; Overnight Low 52, Clear Skies Today with High 66, Calm Winds and Low Precipitatio…
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Dense Fog Advisory
Source: NWS
Moderate Dense Fog Advisory in effect until further notice.
Currently in Robertson County, the temperature is 51.3°F with a light wind of 2.9 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F and the low was 49.3°F. For the remainder of the night, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 52.3°F. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 5 mph, while precipitation chances remain low at 1%. The sky is anticipated to be overcast.
Please take precautions if you’re traveling, as visibility may be reduced due to dense fog in the area. The advisory underscores the importance of staying alert and driving cautiously.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 55°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 58°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 41°F Clear sky
Tuesday 68°F 45°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 67°F 45°F Partly cloudy