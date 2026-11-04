11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 69, Low 55; Heavy Rain Expected, 92% Chance, Total 1.34 in

Severe Weather Alert for Robertson County

Heavy precipitation (~1.19 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Robertson County — Heavy precipitation expected.

As of 4:50 AM, the current temperature in Robertson County is 67.1°F with an 11.6 mph wind. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 69.4°F and a low of 55°F. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 14.9 mph. There is a 92% chance of precipitation, with total rainfall expected to reach approximately 1.34 in, resulting in heavy rain during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55°F with winds calming to around 7.3 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 0%, and overcast skies will persist.

The severe weather alert highlights the potential for heavy precipitation, with approximately 1.19 in expected over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to remain cautious and stay updated on further weather developments.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Wednesday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy

Thursday 63°F 52°F Overcast

Friday 62°F 49°F Overcast

Saturday 55°F 40°F Overcast

Sunday 57°F 39°F Overcast

Monday 62°F 43°F Overcast

Tuesday 61°F 45°F Overcast