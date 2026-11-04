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11/4/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 69, Low 55; Heavy Rain Expected, 92% Chance, Total 1.34 in
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Severe Weather Alert for Robertson County
Heavy precipitation (~1.19 in in 24h)
Source: WeatherWrite
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Robertson County — Heavy precipitation expected.
As of 4:50 AM, the current temperature in Robertson County is 67.1°F with an 11.6 mph wind. Conditions are overcast with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 69.4°F and a low of 55°F. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 14.9 mph. There is a 92% chance of precipitation, with total rainfall expected to reach approximately 1.34 in, resulting in heavy rain during the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55°F with winds calming to around 7.3 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 0%, and overcast skies will persist.
The severe weather alert highlights the potential for heavy precipitation, with approximately 1.19 in expected over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to remain cautious and stay updated on further weather developments.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 63°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 62°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 45°F Overcast