OBITUARY: Robert J. Carter

Robert J. Carter, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, TN.

Robert was born October 25, 1950, in Springfield, to the late John Henry and Sarah Hutchison Carter.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a retired tow motor operator with Collins and Akman, and was of the Baptist faith. Robert enjoyed going to the YMCA in Springfield, and he enjoyed antique cars, especially Mustangs.

Robert is survived by his wife: Debora Sanders Carter of Springfield, by his daughters: Gina Carter (Travis Beitzel) of Springfield, Dawn (Robert) Fulton of Springfield, and Pam (Will) Lunn of Paris, TN, by his grandchildren: Jacob, April, Austin, Breanna, Christine, Alex, and Kailey, and by his great-grandchildren: Jayce and Ryleigh.

His remains will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.

Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

