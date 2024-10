OBITUARY: Amy Marie Hall Harden

Amy Marie Hall Harden, 47, of Springfield, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at her home.

Amy was born on April 13, 1977. She worked as a substitute teacher at Jo Byrns High School and was a member of Barren Plains Baptist Church. Amy was an artist and enjoyed drawing and painting, she loved canning and cooking, she loved raising animals, especially her chickens, she was an excellent photographer and enjoyed taking pictures. Above all, Amy loved her family, her friends, and having a good time with those she cared about. Amy was preceded in death by her father: Joe Russell Hall.

Amy is survived by her husband: David Harden of Springfield, by her children: Neylee Marie Harden and Levi (Hailey Gainous) Harden both of Springfield, by her mother: Jan Fuqua Hall of Allensville, KY, by her sisters: Kelly R. (Troy) Neblett and Kara Dell (Elliott) Brannon both of Springfield, by her brother: Kirk (Patricia) Hall of Springfield, by her nieces: Kayla and Lynleigh, by her nephews: John Holman, John “Cookie”, Austin, and Hunter, by her honorary sons: Marley Moon and Jake Chennault, by her father-in-law: Robert “Red” Harden, by her mother-in-law: Judy Holman, and by her sister-in-law: Bethany (Jeremy) Taylor.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 noon at the Barren Plains Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/