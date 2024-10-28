OBITUARY: Wilma Lee

Wilma Lee, age 93, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lee was born February 9, 1931, in Kentucky, to the late John Bryant and the late Ella Clore Bryant.

She worked in Sporting Goods Manufacturing most of her life, and was a member of Williams Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Sr.; sons, Walter Lee Jr., and Terry Dean Lee; 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lee; son, Barry Lee; 6 grandchildren, Randy Lee, Charlie Lee, Amy Moss, Alex Moss, Bailey Bush, and Alicia Perry; and 4 great-grandchildren, Isiah Lee, Jace Lee, Emma Moss, and Isla Moss.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 pm Sunday, October 27th in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Steve Pendley officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Alex Moss, Bruce Woliver, David Richards, Jason Baggett, Kenneth Spivey, and John Fowler serving as pallbearers.

The family received friends from 11 am until time of the service at 1 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

