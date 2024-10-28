Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Robertson County Source

    OBITUARY: Wilma Lee

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yxpqw_0wPA7qes00

    Wilma Lee, age 93, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

    Mrs. Lee was born February 9, 1931, in Kentucky, to the late John Bryant and the late Ella Clore Bryant.

    She worked in Sporting Goods Manufacturing most of her life, and was a member of Williams Baptist Church.

    In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Sr.; sons, Walter Lee Jr., and Terry Dean Lee; 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.

    She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lee; son, Barry Lee; 6 grandchildren, Randy Lee, Charlie Lee, Amy Moss, Alex Moss, Bailey Bush, and Alicia Perry; and 4 great-grandchildren, Isiah Lee, Jace Lee, Emma Moss, and Isla Moss.

    Funeral services were conducted at 1 pm Sunday, October 27th in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Steve Pendley officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens with Alex Moss, Bruce Woliver, David Richards, Jason Baggett, Kenneth Spivey, and John Fowler serving as pallbearers.

    The family received friends from 11 am until time of the service at 1 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

    Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

    AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

    For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

    Related Search

    Wilma LeeAustin & bell funeral homeSpringfield memorial gardensCynthia LeeBarry LeeCharlie Lee

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    County Treasurer on Property Tax Blooper: Both Addresses Are Correct
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    You're Invited: Live Music, Petting Zoo & More at Quincy's Pumpkin Spice Fest
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy