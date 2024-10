OBITUARY: David Bruce Marlin

David Bruce Marlin, age 72 of White House passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was born September 25, 1952 in Portland, TN to Ewell D. & Margaret Gregory Marlin.

He started working in the trucking industry at the age of 18 for Trailmobile, Fleetco, later retiring as a general manager from TSR in 2018 with 48 years in the trucking industry. He attended White House Church of Christ. Mr. Marlin enjoyed fishing, boating, sitting on the back porch and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Edward Marlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53years, Treasha Marlin; son, Wesley David “Wes” (Krista) Marlin, Cottontown, TN; daughter, Shana (Jay) Hendershot, White House, TN; sister, Linda (James) Hardin, Hendersonville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Piper Hendershot, Blake Marlin, Bailey Dodd, Jayli Hendershot and Analise Blackwell.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday evening, October 28, 2024 at 6 pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with David Swanger officiating. Inurnment will follow on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 3 pm in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation is planned for Monday, October 28, 2024 2 pm-6 pm at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/